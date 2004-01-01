Frank Lampard sends warning to Anthony Gordon over training levels

Frank Lampard has brushed off concerns over Anthony Gordon's disciplinary issues but admitted he is more concerned with his overall game and training.

The Everton winger is suspended for Saturday's away trip to Tottenham having already received five yellow cards in the Premier League.

Gordon shone for the Toffees last season and proved integral to them avoiding relegation, but has endured a slower start this season following a summer dominated by interest from Chelsea.

"I don’t think it’s worth hanging on too much that he’s taken on too many bookings,” Lampard stated in a press conference ahead of the weekend.

He added: "I’m more worried about his whole game and just working with him on that front and the booking thing has been a small part of that too.

"There is a lot of development to be done and I think what he has done is he arrived last season and showed all the qualities we want to see in a young English winger – pace, ability to beat a man and an eye for goal, and quality and good off the ball work ethic.

"I think, now, it is the next step for him and I think he just needs to absolutely focus on his dedication to training here and being the player that we all want him to be."

The 22-year-old has managed to score twice in nine league games so far this season.