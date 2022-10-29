Fulham vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Two sides on the up will butt heads on Saturday when Everton make the trip down south to face Fulham.

The hosts are up in seventh in the Premier League standings after two wins and a draw in their last three games, scoring eight goals in that time for good measure.

As for Everton, they turned on the style to see off Crystal Palace 3-0 last time out and manager Frank Lampard will be hopeful that a new winning streak is just getting started.

Here's how you can follow the action.

Where are Fulham vs Everton playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Date: Saturday 29 October

Saturday 29 October Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST

17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: John Brooks

What TV channel is Fulham vs Everton on?

Where can you watch Fulham vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Where can you watch Fulham vs Everton on TV in the United States and Canada?

fuboTV (USA)

(USA) USA Network (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Fulham vs Everton highlights?