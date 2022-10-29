Fulham vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Two sides on the up will butt heads on Saturday when Everton make the trip down south to face Fulham.
The hosts are up in seventh in the Premier League standings after two wins and a draw in their last three games, scoring eight goals in that time for good measure.
As for Everton, they turned on the style to see off Crystal Palace 3-0 last time out and manager Frank Lampard will be hopeful that a new winning streak is just getting started.
Here's how you can follow the action.
Where are Fulham vs Everton playing?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Saturday 29 October
- Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST
- VAR: Darren England
- Referee: John Brooks
What TV channel is Fulham vs Everton on?
Where can you watch Fulham vs Everton on TV in the UK?
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
Where can you watch Fulham vs Everton on TV in the United States and Canada?
- fuboTV (USA)
- USA Network (USA)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Fulham vs Everton highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day (UK)
- Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
Source : 90min