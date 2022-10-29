Fulham vs Everton - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Fulham welcome Everton to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Both teams bounce into the contest enjoying positions a little loftier than perhaps expected. Fulham have already won as many matches as they accrued across the entirety of their most recent Premier League campaign (five).

Everton responded to a three-match losing streak by putting Crystal Palace to the sword at Goodison Park last weekend, climbing up to 12th heading into the weekend's fixtures.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between this overachieving duo.

Where are Fulham vs Everton playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Date: Saturday 29 October

Saturday 29 October Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST

17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: John Brooks

Fulham vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Fulham: 2 Wins

Everton: 3 Wins

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Fulham: LLDWW

Everton: WLLLW

Fulham team news

Marco Silva will face his former employers without long-term absentee Manor Solomon. Dan James is once again available after sitting out the thriller against his parent club Leeds last weekend.

Layvin Kurzawa is a doubt with a calf strain while Kenny Tete's stop-start struggles with injury leave his involvement this Saturday in doubt.

Fulham predicted lineup vs Everton

Fulham Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Leno; Decordova-Reid, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Bench: Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop, Harris.

Everton team news

Nathan Patterson's return to fitness has given Frank Lampard a 'really good headache' according to the Everton manager. Yerry Mina's fitness remains uncertain while Andros Townsend (knee) and Ben Godfrey (leg) are unlikely to feature before the World Cup.

Everton predicted lineup vs Fulham

Everton Starting 11 (4-3-3): Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Gray.

Bench: Begovic, Holgate, Coleman, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Rondon, Garner.

Fulham vs Everton score prediction

For all of Everton's surface-level improvements, the Toffees remain underwhelming travellers. Everton have won just two of their last 23 Premier League away matches (D5 L16).

Fulham's only home defeat of the campaign came in a match that they contested with ten players for 82 minutes. Assuming the hosts can keep everyone on the pitch, they should be able to avoid another defeat at the Cottage. Although, the spoils may have to be shared if Everton's over-worked rearguard continues to hold firm.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Everton