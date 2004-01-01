Fulham vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Fulham return to Premier League action this weekend against Everton, as Scott Parker's side look to put the disappointment of Ademola Lookman's fluffed panenka penalty behind them.

The Cottagers are currently just outside of the relegation places, having been picked up just four points from their opening eight games; though arguably they would have had one more if Lookman hadn't adopted such a cavalier approach from 12 yards.

Everton, meanwhile, started the season in fantastic form, winning their first four Premier League games, but are now without a win in four - losing three in a row after grabbing a share of the spoils in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

Craven Cottage, which is undergoing reconstruction, will be the venue for the game | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 22 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 12:00 (GMT)

Where It it Played? Craven Cottage, London

TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK)

Referee? Andy Madley

Team News

The fixtures come thick and fast as we head into December, but Parker will have to begin a congested run of games without the suspended Aboubakar Kamara.

Kenny Tete and Mario Lemina are doubts following the international break, while Josh Onomah and Terence Kongolo are both sidelined.

Richarlison was forced off injured after a red card challenge against Uruguay but he should be fit to return following suspension | Pool/Getty Images

For the Toffees, they're hoping to be back at almost full strength. Everton haven't won any of the eight Premier League games they've played without Richarlison since he signed in 2018, and he's back from suspension after seeing red in the Merseyside derby.

Seamus Coleman is a doubt after missing the international break with a hamstring injury, which means Mason Holgate or Ben Godfrey are likely to deputise at right-back.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Anguissa; Decordova-Reid, Cairney, Lookman; Mitrovic

Fulham's predicted lineup

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Gomes, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Everton's predicted lineup

Recent Form

Fulham, like so many promoted sides do, are struggling early on, and they've conceded twice as many goals as they've scored in their opening eight games.

Their four points have come in their last five games, though, with a win over fellow strugglers West Brom and a point against Sheffield United lifting the Cottagers out of the relegation zone.

Lucas Digne saw red against Southampton | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Everton started the season with four wins in a row in the league but are since winless in four, including defeats in each of their last three games.

Injuries have been an issue for Carlo Ancelotti, as well as suspension, but the Italian won't try to mask the individual errors that have cost them at times. Of note, two of those defeats have come on the road - at high-flying Southampton and Newcastle.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five games.

Fulham



West Ham 1-0 Fulham (07/11)

Fulham 2-0 West Brom (2/11)

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (24/10)

Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham (18/10)

Wolves 1-0 Fulham (04/10)

Everton



Everton 1-3 Man Utd (07/11)

Newcastle 2-1 Everton (1/11)

Southampton 2-0 Everton (25/10)

Everton 2-2 Liverpool (17/10)

Everton 4-2 Brighton (03/10)

Prediction

Both sides will be keen to get back to winning ways, capitalising on their opponents indifferent runs of form.

Ancelotti is the better manager and Everton have the better squad but the same could have been said in some of their previous games too. The Toffees are struggling to find their early season form and some of their key players have been to South America for international duty, meaning tiredness could be a factor.

Lookman will be desperate to make amends for his missed penalty last time out | Julian Finney/Getty Images

As for Fulham, they'll be looking - and Lookman in particular - to make amends for their defeat against West Ham, and picking up points at home will be crucial to their chances of staying up. That said, Everton should prove too strong, even in Alphonse Areola is again in inspired form.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Everton