Gerard Deulofeu has taken a major swipe at new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman for adding 'absolutely nothing' to his development as a player during their time together at Everton.

Deulofeu and Koeman worked together at Goodison Park for around six months before the winger was sent on loan to Milan in January 2017. The Spaniard started just four of his side's 22 Premier League games under Koeman before departing for Italy.

In fact, the 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes just once in the first half of the 2016/17 season for Everton, leaving him frustrated. Deulofeu has now taken the time to share his thoughts on Koeman after he was recently appointed the new Barcelona boss - and it's safe to say they aren't positive.

Koeman just can't catch a break at the moment, can he?

Deulofeu revealed that the Dutchman did nothing to help his development at Everton and it was his unwillingness to give him the game time he was after that forced Deulofeu to seek a move elsewhere.

The Watford man told Onda Cero Radio: "Speaking from my experience, I have very little to say about Koeman.

"The six months I was at Everton with him, he absolutely added nothing [to my career]. I wasn't happy in the team or with him. It was a sporting issue. The coach didn't want me while the [club] president did. I wasn't going to have any minutes with him so luckily, I was able to leave."

Deulofeu added that while Koeman has 'character', he was never impressed with the brand of football that was on display at Everton under his management. He continued: "Luckily, I went to Milan. It's obviously very different, Everton from Barcelona, it's a different world, different players.

"He is a coach that has character in the locker room. At Everton, in my opinion, a game like the one they say will be seen at Barcelona was not seen."

Koeman's had a somewhat disastrous start to life as Barcelona boss, despite the fact he has yet to even lead the team out. After taking over, he looked to resolve any issues with Lionel Messi with regards to his future and the project at the club, but it ended disastrously and has proven to be a key contributing factor to the attacker asking to leave.