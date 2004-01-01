Goodison Park to host WSL Merseyside derby for first time

Goodison Park will play host to a WSL Merseyside derby for the first time in March as Everton welcome Liverpool to the club's main stadium.

The fixture is scheduled to take place as part of the annual women's football weekend on Sunday 26 March, with a 12:30pm kick off - although this is subject to change.

The two rivals have twice met at Anfield in recent years, registering a record attendance for a Liverpool Women's match on both occasions. Everton ran out 1-0 winners in November 2019, and followed that up with a 3-0 victory in September 2022.

Goodison Park last played host to a WSL match in September 2021, as the Toffees began the 2021/22 season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

Everton created fonder memories at Goodison in September 2020, coming from a goal down to stun Chelsea with a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup quarter finals - a win that sparked a run all the way to the Wembley final.

The WSL Merseyside derby had been scheduled to take place at Goodison Park in February 2020, but this was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, before the season was curtailed due to Covid-19 before the fixture could be rescheduled.

The current WSL attendance record for a Merseyside derby is 27,574, which was set in September's meeting between the two sides.

Tickets are currently available for season ticket holders and official members, before going on general sale on Friday 10 February.

Everton usually play home games at nearby Walton Hall Park, where the capacity is just over 2,000.