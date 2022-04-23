How can Everton avoid Premier League relegation?

Everton are one of just six sides to have competed in every Premier League season, but that status is seriously under threat.

They sit just one point clear of the relegation zone with a month of the campaign remaining and have currently taken less than one point per game this term.

Frank Lampard has seven games left to save Everton's season. Here's how the Toffees can avoid relegation to the Championship.

How Everton can avoid relegation from the Premier League

Luckily for Everton, their fate is in their own hands in spite of how woeful they have been this year.

If they better the results of the three teams below them - Burnley, Watford and Norwich - then they will definitely be playing Premier League football next season. Everton currently sit in 17th place on 29 points, with Burnley on 28, Watford on 22 and Norwich bottom on 21.

Crucially for Lampard's men, they have a game in hand on all three teams occupying the drop zone. But their fixture list could land them in hot water.

They still have to play three of the traditional 'big six', including a trip to Arsenal on the final day, while they will also face the likes of Leicester and Crystal Palace down the stretch. In comparison, Burnley and Norwich both only have one 'big six' team to face (Tottenham), though Watford still face trips to Man City and Chelsea.

Everton travel to Vicarage Road for a six-pointer with the Hornets in mid-May, though they recently handed Burnley a route back into the survival picture with a late defeat at Turf Moor.

Everton's remaining Premier League fixtures (17th; Played 31, 29pts)

Liverpool vs Everton (16:30) - 24/04/22

Everton vs Chelsea (14:00) - 01/05/22

Leicester vs Everton (14:00) - 08/05/22

Watford vs Everton (19:45) - 11/05/22

Everton vs Brentford (14:00) - 15/05/22

Everton vs Crystal Palace (19:45) - 19/05/22

Arsenal vs Everton (16:00) - 22/05/22

Burnley's remaining Premier League fixtures (18th; Played 32, 28pts)

Burnley vs Wolves (14:00) - 24/04/22

Watford vs Burnley (15:00) - 30/04/22

Burnley vs Aston Villa (15:00) - 07/05/22

Tottenham vs Burnley (12:00) - 15/05/22

Aston Villa vs Burnley (20:00) - 19/05/22

Burnley vs Newcastle (16:00) - 22/05/22

Watford remaining fixtures (19th; Played 32, 22pts)

Man City vs Watford (15:00) 23/04/22

Watford vs Burnley (15:00) - 30/04/22

Crystal Palace vs Watford (15:00) - 07/05/22

Watford vs Everton (19:45) - 11/05/22

Watford vs Leicester (14:00) - 15/05/22

Chelsea vs Watford (16:00) - 22/05/22

Norwich remaining fixtures (20th, Played 32, 21pts)