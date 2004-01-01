How Everton could line up under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is close to a return to management, with Everton turning to the former Chelsea boss as they prepare to try and fight their way back up the Premier League table.

Lampard went for a few different formations during his 18 months at Stamford Bridge. The 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 setups came out every once and a while, but his preferred formation was a 4-3-3 that doesn't lend itself too kindly to Everton, who have lost both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph to injury.

With the clock ticking in the January transfer window, Lampard still has a bit of time to sort out his squad, and here's what his first lineup could look like.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

Pickford will start in goal | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

An easy start here. Jordan Pickford is Everton's clear starter in goal and his ability with the ball at his feet will please Lampard, who regularly asked both Kepa and Edouard Mendy to play out from the back at Chelsea.

Pickford's contract runs until 2024, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Lampard push to get that extended pretty quickly.

Right-back - Nathan Patterson

Patterson joined Everton this month | Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Never one to shy away from using young players, expect Lampard to jump at the chance to deploy Nathan Patterson at right-back.

The 20-year-old has just joined from Rangers and comes very highly rated, and having helped sculpt Reece James into the star he is today, Lampard will hope to do the same with Patterson.

Centre-back - Ben Godfrey

Godfrey will be back at centre-back | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Uncomfortable at left-back recently, Ben Godfrey will be back at the heart of Everton's defence once Lampard arrives.

It's not too long ago that Godfrey was being seen as one of the most exciting English defenders around, and Lampard will hope to help him rediscover that hype.

Centre-back - Michael Keane

Keane is most comfortable on the ball | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Lampard likes his centre-backs to be good on the ball, and that spells bad news for both Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate, neither of whom have really impressed in that department.

Keane has been Everton's primary ball-playing defender this season and has completed more passes than any other player in the squad. He'll be key to Lampard's chances of success.

Left-back - Vitaliy Mykolenko

Mykolenko came in to replace Digne | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He might have wanted Lucas Digne here, but Lampard will take new signing Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is the only natural left-back in the squad these days.

A mixed showing on his debut against Norwich had some fans concerned, but Mykolenko should come good with a little more time to adjust to English football.

Defensive midfield - Allan

Allan should play the Kante role | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Comparisons with N'Golo Kante have always followed Allan around, and Lampard's arrival at Everton will only add to that.

Lampard played Kante as the sole defensive midfielder at Chelsea and he'll likely do the same at Everton, particularly given the significant fitness issues which are plaguing the Toffees' midfield.

Central midfield - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek is on the fringes at Chelsea | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

With Abdoulaye Doucoure set to miss a month with a groin injury, Lampard wants some new midfielders and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move for former Chelsea protege Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek brings the powerful, ball-carrying skills that Lampard likes in his midfielders and a six-month loan until the end of the season would make a whole lot of sense for everyone involved.

Central midfield - Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek hopes to leave Man Utd | Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz played as traditional central midfielders under Lampard, and Donny van de Beek could do the same if he joins Everton.

Van de Beek has a little experience in this role, but most importantly, he has the quality needed to bring some creativity to Everton's barren midfield. Talks are on with Manchester United over a loan deal that, like with Loftus-Cheek, benefits everyone.

Right wing - Demarai Gray

Gray could shift out to the right | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Demarai Gray began the season in electric form but watched that fade away with the rest of Everton's underperforming stars. Nevertheless, he's the team's top scorer, and that counts for something.

He's not a natural fit for this right wing role, but as we'll see later on, needs must.

Striker - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Lampard will stick with Calvert-Lewin | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

When fit, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be Lampard's starting striker. The tall forward has plenty of similarities to former Chelsea youngster (and Lampard favourite) Tammy Abraham, only with more experience in the Premier League.

The boss wants his strikers to run and to finish off chances in the box. Calvert-Lewin has proven to be a real danger both in the air and on the ground, and that'll endear him to Lampard pretty quickly.

Left wing - Richarlison

Richarlison will see minutes on the wing | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

A return to his original spot on the left wing makes the most sense for Richarlison in Lampard's 4-3-3. Calvert-Lewin will dominate the minutes centrally, but Richarlison has the versatility to fill in in other spots.

Timo Werner played the striker-cum-winger role under Lampard at Chelsea, and Richarlison will hope to do so to greater effect. He'll be given a lot of freedom to get forwards and run at defenders, and that's where he is at his best.