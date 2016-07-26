How Everton's Loaned Out Players Will Fare When They Return to Goodison Park - Ranked

Now that don Carlo is at the helm at Everton, things are finally looking up for the Toffees after a couple of rather stagnant seasons.
Early promise under Marco Silva faded quickly and subsequently the squad is in need of reinforcements this summer to assist Ancelotti in the rebuilding phase.
But what of the players who are plying their trade out on loan in other leagues across Europe? Will they get the opportunity to impress the gaffer next season or is it their destiny to be cast aside or sold on?
Let's take a look at those players and rate their chances of success in blue and white.
9. Shani Tarashaj
Who is this, you may ask. Have you ever seen him play competitively for Everton?
This is Shani Tarashaj, and no, he's never played a single competitive minute for Everton. He's probably never even had a locker at Finch Farm.
Signed in 2016 from Grasshopper Club Zurich, the Swiss international (yes, he played at Euro 2016!) was immediately loaned back to his old club so he could complete his military service.
Sadly, his time with the forces hasn't helped his football. He was loaned out to Eintracht Frankfurt and then Grasshoppers again, and now plies his trade at FC Emmen in the Netherlands.
He hasn't scored a league goal since 2017, so you can safely assume he is in no danger of threatening Dominic Calvert-Lewin's place at Everton any time soon, and will likely be sold as he enters the last year of his contract this summer.
Likelihood of making it at Everton: 0/10
8. Luke Garbutt
Left back Garbutt has been on the books at Everton since 2009 when he joined the youth set-up from Leeds. He progressed through the academy and, after a couple of decent loan spells, played five first team games in the 2014/15 season after Leighton Baines got injured/
Despite signing a new deal in the summer of 2015, the former England Under-21 has not played for the Toffees since and can now be found languishing in League One with Ipswich Town, where he actually hasn't had a bad season, scoring five times and assisting three in 28 games.
His contract expires this June and, with the experienced Baines and the prolific Lucas Digne ahead of him in the club pecking order, it is very likely he won't be seen again at Goodison Park.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 1/10
7. Matthew Pennington
Another young English defender who looks to be surplus to requirements at Everton. Pennington has been with the club since his very first steps in football, so chances are he may well get another chance to impress as he is only 25.
But based on his last few seasons out on loan, he is hardly kicking the door down to be included in Ancelotti's first team plans. He joined Ipswich in 2018 and was relegated to League One with them that season.
He then joined Hull at the beginning of this season, but has only played a handful of times. For a player of his age, he needs to be featuring regularly to stand any chance of progressing.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 3/10
6. Yannick Bolasie
Anyone remember Yannick Bolasie? Before Wilfried Zaha's return to Selhurst Park, journeyman Bolasie could probably have considered himself the main man for the Eagles. And after two successful seasons, he was snapped up by Everton for £25m in a deal that seemed good for all parties at the time.
How wrong we were. He managed just two goals for Everton in two fruitless seasons and was shipped off to Villa on loan, where he did little better. He now turns out for Sporting CP in Portugal, where he has begun to discover some of the form from seasons past.
But the Congolese winger is the wrong side of 30 and certainly not the player Ancelotti will require to sure up his attacking options at Goodison. Can still do a job for sure, but not one for the future.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 4/10
5. Jonas Lössl
This was always a strange one. Lössl was shipped off to Merseyside from Huddersfield after the Terriers' relegation last summer. Why he was chose to warm the bench as Jordan Pickford's understudy rather than stay put and have a full season as number one is anyone's guess.
He didn't play any competitive minutes and joined his old team again on loan in January. He is now playing and a lot busier than before as Huddersfield languish at the foot of the Championship.
In terms of his Everton future, he is probably too good to be second choice, but also not talented enough to challenge for a starting place. Considering his price tag and length of contract, he will probably stay out on loan and his dreams of a Goodison debut likely won't materialise.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 4/10
4. Muhamed Bešić
Bešić isn't a bad player at all. In fact, he could do a job for most Premier League outfits. After signing from Hungarian outfit Ferencváros in 2014, he played a large part in Everton's surge towards the top six under Roberto Martinez.
But a string of injuries and the arrival of Idrissa Gueye put an end to Besic's spell in the side and the defensive midfielder found opportunities few and far between. He eventually joined Championship side Middlesbrough on loan and played over 50 times in two seasons.
Now he's at Europe-chasing Sheffield United and back in the Premier League. But he has only played 13 games this season and most of those have come off bench, suggesting he is not in Chris Wilder's long term plans.
It's likely he won't be in Ancelotti's thinking either, despite Everton's lack of depth in the centre of the park.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 5/10
3. Sandro Ramírez
Sandro Ramírez. The name rings a bell, doesn't it?
Probably because, for a brief time, he was hot property and Everton thought they'd pulled off a major move when they signed the Spanish striker for a nominal fee from Malaga in 2017.
The former Barcelona youth product had scored 14 goals in his first season away from Camp Nou and secured a £5.5m move to Goodison Park off the back of it. However, things haven't worked out for the forward. He scored one goal in his first 15 games for the club and joined Sevilla on loan in January 2018.
It hasn't got any better for Sandro since then. He has has several unproductive spells at two other La Liga outfits and looks set to be another Barcelona starlet who fades into obscurity - Bojan, anyone?
The only thing he has going for him is age. Despite his fading hairline, he is still only 24 and has time to turn it around. Will Carlo give him a shot? Only time will tell.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 5/10
2. Kieran Dowell
Finally, we have a player who might actually have a shot at genuine success at Everton. Attacking midfielder Dowell is only 22 and has already showed plenty of promise out on loan.
After making his Premier League debut in 2016, he joined Mark Warburton's Nottingham Forest in what would prove to be his breakthrough season, scoring nine league goals in 38 appearances.
He then played a key part in Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League the following season and it seemed Dowell was ready for the big time.
Unfortunately, injuries and a loss of form have curtailed his ambitions for now, and he finds himself on his second loan of the season at Wigan. Many think his time will still come, and barring anymore setbacks we may well see the former England Under-21 international donning the famous blue kit on a regular basis very soon.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 7/10
1. Jonjoe Kenny
The latest young English talent to try his luck in Germany with the hope of earning more game time, exciting right back Kenny is having great time with Schalke.
He is far and away Everton's most successful loanee this season, having made 23 league appearances for the Bundesliga side, contributing consistently towards their success as they sit sixth in the table.
His line to the first team at Everton is currently blocked by skipper Seamus Coleman and latest recruit Djibril Sidibe, but there is still hope for the local boy who made his Premier League debut in 2016.
The 23-year-old is quick, skilful and tenacious and those exact qualities may appeal to Ancelotti. It wouldn't be a surprise if he is recalled this summer and told to push for a place in the starting eleven once more.
Conversely he may wish for another season in order to develop further but, either way, he is set for a bright future. Keep an eye on Jonjoe.
Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 8/10
