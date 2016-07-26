How Everton's Loaned Out Players Will Fare When They Return to Goodison Park - Ranked

​ Now that don Carlo is at the helm at Everton, things are finally looking up for the Toffees after a couple of rather stagnant seasons.





Early promise under Marco Silva faded quickly and subsequently the squad is in need of reinforcements this summer to assist Ancelotti in the rebuilding phase.





But what of the players who are plying their trade out on loan in other leagues across Europe? Will they get the opportunity to impress the gaffer next season or is it their destiny to be cast aside or sold on?

Let's take a look at those players and rate their chances of success in blue and white.

9. Shani Tarashaj

Who is this, you may ask. Have you ever seen him play competitively for Everton?





This is Shani Tarashaj, and no, he's never played a single competitive minute for Everton. He's probably never even had a locker at Finch Farm.





Signed in 2016 from Grasshopper Club Zurich, the Swiss international (yes, he played at Euro 2016!) was immediately loaned back to his old club so he could complete his military service.





Sadly, his time with the forces hasn't helped his football. He was loaned out to Eintracht Frankfurt and then Grasshoppers again, and now plies his trade at FC Emmen in the Netherlands.





He hasn't scored a league goal since 2017, so you can safely assume he is in no danger of threatening Dominic Calvert-Lewin's place at Everton any time soon, and will likely be sold as he enters the last year of his contract this summer.





Likelihood of making it at Everton: 0/10 ​

8. Luke Garbutt

Left back Garbutt has been on the books at Everton since 2009 when he joined the youth set-up from Leeds. He progressed through the academy and, after a couple of decent loan spells, played five first team games in the 2014/15 season after Leighton Baines got injured/





Despite signing a new deal in the summer of 2015, the former England Under-21 has not played for the Toffees since and can now be found languishing in League One with Ipswich Town, where he actually hasn't had a bad season, scoring five times and assisting three in 28 games.





His contract expires this June and, with the experienced Baines and the prolific Lucas Digne ahead of him in the club pecking order, it is very likely he won't be seen again at Goodison Park.





Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 1/10 ​

7. Matthew Pennington

Another young English defender who looks to be surplus to requirements at Everton. Pennington has been with the club since his very first steps in football, so chances are he may well get another chance to impress as he is only 25.

But based on his last few seasons out on loan, he is hardly kicking the door down to be included in Ancelotti's first team plans. He joined Ipswich in 2018 and was relegated to League One with them that season.

He then joined Hull at the beginning of this season, but has only played a handful of times. For a player of his age, he needs to be featuring regularly to stand any chance of progressing.





Likelihood of Making it at Everton: 3/10