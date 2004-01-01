Idrissa Gueye completes return to Everton from PSG

Everton have confirmed the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal believed to be worth €10m. He has signed a two-year contract until 2024.

The midfielder was previously a fan favourite at Goodison Park between 2016 and 2019, making 108 appearances in all competitions before joining PSG for a fee of around £30m.

New PSG manager Christophe Galtier made it clear to Gueye, who had entered the final 12 months of his contract, that he was not in the club's plans for the future, and Everton quickly moved to open talks over a deal.

"There is no better feeling than coming back home. I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team," Gueye told evertontv.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“There is also a great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone here is like a family. I felt very, very good when I was here [the first time] and even when I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton.

In a midfield revamp, 90min understands that Everton are still hopeful of shipping out Andre Gomes and Alan before the transfer deadline strikes across most of Europe on Thursday night.

Everton have already signed Amadou Onana to bolster in midfield and are still hopeful of adding James Garner from Manchester United after agreeing a £15m fee for the 21-year-old.

It's a busy end to a significant transfer window for the Toffees, who have also recruited Dwight McNeil, Neal Maupay, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre.