Isco 'Keen' to Reunite With Carlo Ancelotti & James Rodriguez at Everton

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is understood to be 'keen' on reuniting with former manager Carlo Ancelotti at high-flying Everton.

The Toffees have enjoyed a superb start to the new Premier League season, topping the table after six games after taking 13 points from a possible 18.

Isco and Zidane have a fractious relationship | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Isco, meanwhile, is out of favour at Real Madrid, and is thought to have been 'black listed' by manager Zinedine Zidane after he was filmed before last weekend's Clasico against Barcelona complaining to his team-mates about a lack of playing time.

Consequently, Real are open to a January departure, and the Mirror claim that the Spanish playmaker is keen to reunite with not only Ancelotti, but former team-mate James Rodriguez, who has enjoyed a sensationally fast start to life on Merseyside.

Los Blancos are said to have spoken with the player's representatives about moving on, and will consider a loan deal until the end of the season, as long as an obligation to permanently buy is included.

Arsenal, Juventus and Sevilla are named as another potentially interested parties, though it's indicated that the trio are unlikely to make a move for Isco in January.

Rodriguez has flourished under Ancelotti's management | Visionhaus/Getty Images

That could open the door for Everton to make a move should they wish to do so, with Ancelotti's summer spending spree - which saw a number of high-profile arrivals - so far delivering promising results.

Alongside Rodriguez, Ancelotti raided former club Napoli to bring in defensive midfielder Allan, while box-to-box midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was drafted in from relegated Watford.

Much of Everton's early season success is owed to the blistering form of Rodriguez, as well as the resurgence of England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who scored in the club's opening five league games, notably scoring the equaliser in a hotly contested Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

It's unclear how Isco could fit into Ancelotti's revamped side, but the 28-year-old's on-the-ball qualities are hard to look past. A move to England may do him good in the long-term too, as he undoubtedly harbours hopes of claiming a place in Spain's European Championship and World Cup squads.