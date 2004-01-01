Isco offered to Premier League clubs after Union Berlin talks collapse

Former Spain international Isco remains on the hunt for a new club and has been offered to a number of Premier League sides, 90min understands.

30-year-old Isco left Real Madrid to join Sevilla last summer but saw his contract terminated in December after a disagreement with management, and it looked as though he was set to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin last month.

Union struck a deal to sign Isco but released a statement on Deadline Day accusing the midfielder of changing his demands at the last season, with the move ultimately breaking down as a result.

Now, sources have confirmed to 90min that Isco remains on the hunt for employment and his representatives have reached out to a number of English sides over a short-term deal.

Everton are among those to have been offered the services of Isco, who would consider a contract until the end of the season to get back into football as soon as possible.

It is understood that Isco does not want to wait until the summer to find a new club and will now consider all his options, having already received offers from clubs in Japan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Isco, who turns 31 in April, has extensive experience in La Liga. He came through the Valencia academy before exploding on to the scene with Malaga, earning himself a €30m move to Real Madrid in 2013.

He'd go on to make 353 appearances for Los Blancos but was far from a regular starter, playing just over 300 minutes in his final season before a free transfer to Sevilla.

Isco played 12 times for Sevilla, starting in ten games, but he failed to score a single goal and behind-the-scenes tensions culminated in his release in late December.