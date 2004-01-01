Istanbul Basaksehir interested in loan move for James Rodriguez

Everton star James Rodriguez could still be on his way out of Goodison Park this summer, as Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir are lining up a loan bid for the attacking midfielder.

The 30-year-old wants to leave the Toffees after only one year at the club, but he was unable to secure a move before the transfer window slammed shut in most of the top leagues in Europe.

Rodriguez wants to leave Everton this summer | Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, Rodriguez has been handed a reprieve. According to footmercato.net, Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing the Colombian on a season-long loan, which would hypothetically see him reach the end of his contract on Merseyside.

Rodriguez's deal with Everton expires in the summer of 2022, but there is the option for the club to trigger a one-year extension, keeping him in the Premier League for another season. However, the former Real Madrid star has made it clear that he has lost interest in the project at Goodison, and wants to go in search of another challenge.

The superstar arrived at Everton in the summer of 2020, convinced by the appointment of former boss Carlo Ancelotti. The pair have worked together at Madrid and Bayern Munich, and the Colombian saw this partnership as his chance to shine in the Premier League.

After a lightning start to the season, Rodriguez faded and struggled with injury. He was then left disappointed by Ancelotti's decision to return to Madrid, and there was no chance of him following the Italian back to the Spanish capital.

Rodriguez has sparked anger throughout the Everton fanbase with his attitude this summer, particularly when he admitted he had no idea who the Toffees were playing next, before they travelled to take on Leeds United.

He hasn't featured at all under Rafa Benitez, who stated that the Colombian was in his plans 'until August 31', when the transfer window closed. It's unclear whether Rodriguez will accept a move to Turkey this summer, but if he doesn't want to stay at Everton, his options are extremely limited.