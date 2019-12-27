Izzy Christiansen Leaves Lyon Féminin 6 Months Early to Rejoin Everton

​Everton Women have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who was released from the last six months of her contract with Lyon Féminin.

After joining Lyon in 2018, Christiansen managed five goals in 26 games for the European champions, but struggled greatly with injuries and found herself slipping down the pecking order in France.

️ | "I really happy to be back here and I'm excited to get going."



USM Finch Farm has changed a bit since @IzzyChr17 was here last!

Lyon released her from her contract, and ​Everton have now taken to their ​official website to confirm that Christiansen has returned to her former side on an 18-month contract.

"I am really happy to be back at Everton, I have a lot of friends here and it is a huge club, so I can’t wait to get going," she confessed. "I am really excited to be part of this club, not just on the pitch but off it as well.”





“I’m here to try to develop, win and enjoy everything that goes with being a professional footballer. I am confident this is the right club and that I can bring a winning mentality while continuing the great work from the first half of the season.”

Christiansen began her senior career with Everton in 2008 and spent one year with the Toffees before sealing a switch to ​Birmingham City, and the midfielder added that she was hugely impressed with how the club has grown since then.

“I used to train at USM Finch Farm when I played for Everton back in the day and I can see how the training facility has grown," she said. "The fact that the women’s team are fully integrated within this great facility is testament to that .

“Willie [Kirk]’s impact speaks for itself. He is a top manager in the WSL, he’s made an impact at whichever team he’s managed and it’s no surprise to see how well Everton are doing under him. I’m really excited to be joining up with his team.”

Christiansen will now look to earn herself a place in Kirk's side and could make her first appearance for the team against ​West Ham United on 5th January.

