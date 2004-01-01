James Rodriguez flies to Qatar for talks over Everton exit

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has jetted off to Qatar in the hope of finding a club willing to sign him.

Rodriguez wanted to leave Goodison Park earlier in the summer and Everton were prepared to part ways with the Colombian, but a suitable offer did not arrive before the transfer window closed.

Since then, Rodriguez is yet to be seen at Everton. He has not even made a matchday squad so far under Rafa Benitez, and that appears to be because talks over a possible departure from the club are still underway.

The 30-year-old was spotted at Manchester Airport late on Sunday evening and, as first revealed by Phil Kirkbride, he is heading to Qatar to step up negotiations over a possible transfer.

That's as far as the details go, but nevertheless, this is a deal everyone associated with Everton is keen to get over the line.

Rodriguez picks up the best part of £200,000 a week at Goodison Park but has not come close to justifying that. He enjoyed an excellent first few months at the club last season but soon saw his form spiral, with injuries playing their part in that as well.

He managed 23 Premier League appearances in his debut season but clearly has no interest in adding to that, and Everton are keen to get his wages off the books as soon as possible.

His desire to leave the club comes as Benitez finds himself scrambling to find a solution to Everton's shock 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, which came after the Toffees picked up ten points from their first four games of the season.

With Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all out injured, Everton were emphatically thumped at Villa Park and Benitez will be keen to ensure that such a performance does not happen again while the group are sidelined.

There are fears that all four players could miss the next few weeks of action and may not be seen until after October's international break.