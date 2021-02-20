James Rodriguez speaks out on Everton exit rumours

James Rodriguez has moved to quash rumours suggesting he could be set to leave Everton this summer after just one year at the club due to being unhappy in England.

The Colombia international has emerged as a fan favourite for the Toffees since his Goodison Park arrival last summer, with his five league goals and four assists helping to catapult Carlo Ancelotti's side into an unlikely race for a top four spot.

James Rodriguez playing in Everton's win over Liverpool | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In Everton's last Premier League outing, Rodriguez was instrumental in securing a first Toffees win over Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield since 1999, and the former Real Madrid has rubbished suggestions he is looking for a way out of the club.

“I am happy. We all know it is a new stage for me," he told Marca. “At almost 30 years old, I am fine. I am happy for every new thing that is added to my life. It all adds up.

“It was tough [against Liverpool]. Everyone knows that Liverpool is a great team. I think they are in the top three teams of those who play good football.

“I’m happy to have helped my team win. Everton haven’t won [at Anfield] since 1999, so we’ve made history. I’m happy I was there. I hope we can continue this well.”

James Rodriguez will be key to any success Everton enjoy this season | Pool/Getty Images

Despite recent home defeats to strugglers Newcastle and Fulham, Everton remain just five points outside of the Champions League places with a game in hand over all of the teams above them.

Rodriguez has conceded his side's form has been inconsistent at times this season, though he's adamant the recent losses have not been due to lack of effort or preparation.

“We always want to win, there are games in which things go well and others in which things go wrong," he added. “Football is very physical now. There are teams that don’t have much quality, but they want to win by force, committing fouls.

“We are ready in each game and what we do want to do is to play well. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t, but hey… it’s part of football.”