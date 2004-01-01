James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win Champions League despite Real Madrid & Everton links

Former Real Madrid and Everton star James Rodriguez has revealed that he would rather see Liverpool win this season's Champions League.

The Reds defeated Villarreal in the semi-finals and will face a Los Blancos side that mounted one of the all-time great comebacks against Manchester City.

But Rodriguez - who played for Real Madrid between 2014 and 2020 before joining Everton for one season - has admitted he would prefer his former Merseyside rivals emerge victorious in Paris instead, though admitted he is simply cheering on Colombia teammate Luis Diaz.

"I want Liverpool to be champions, I have many friends in Real Madrid and they’re a tough team to beat in these games, but I want Lucho [Diaz] to win," the Al-Rayyan midfielder told Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

Diaz only moved to Liverpool at the back end of a frantic January transfer window, pipping Tottenham to his signature at the last minute. Since his arrival, the 25-year-old has emerged as on of the Premier League's finest players, adding another dimension to Jurgen Klopp's attack and becoming a crucial figure in their quest for a historic quadruple.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday before returning to Premier League action at Southampton next week. The Reds host Wolves on the last day of the domestic season and will then face Real Madrid at the Stade de France on May 28 at the end of a campaign where they will have played every possible game.