Jean-Philippe Gbamin Ruled Out for Further 6 Months as Everton Injury Hell Continues

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered another blow with an Achilles injury set to keep the Ivorian out of action for the next six months.





The 24-year-old has experienced a torrid first campaign at Goodison Park since signing from Mainz in the summer for £25m. After starting the Toffees opening two games, a quadriceps injury kept him out until the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March.





Everton FC v Watford FC - Premier League

After undergoing surgery for the problem in February, it had been hoped that Gbamin would make his return to the Everton first team when football resumes next month. However, BBC Sport have reported that he has suffered another injury setback which will rule him out for his side's remaining games.





Prior the picking up the Achilles knock, he had spoken optimistically about returning to full fitness.





"We are taking it slowly because it was a big injury. It was not easy but if I think if the games start to be played in the Premier League then I think I can play," he said recently.





While the former RC Lens will not be present, the rest of Carlo Ancelotti's squad will be stepping up their preparations ahead of their return to action on 19 June.





Provided there are no changes to scheduling, Everton will restart their Premier League campaign against Merseyside rivals Liverpool - who could move within three points of the title with a victory at Goodison Park.





FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-EVERTON

Earlier in the season, the Toffees suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's' side - a result that cost Marco Silva his job - while a much rotated Reds team also bested them in the FA Cup third round.





The derby will one of 92 games set to be broadcasted live beginning next month. Fixtures will be split between the Premier League's current broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC Sport, the latter of which will be showing full matches for the first time ever.













