Jordan Henderson Reveals Jordan Pickford's Response to Virgil van Dijk Tackle

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that Everton's Jordan Pickford quickly apologised for the tackle which forced Virgil van Dijk to leave the field with an injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw.

Sadio Mané gave Liverpool an early lead and the Reds were looking to add a second as Van Dijk attacked a cross in the fifth minute, but the Dutchman was taken out by a rash challenge from Pickford, who collided directly with Van Dijk's knee.

Van Dijk left the field after treatment | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Despite calls for a red card, the tackle went unpunished, with more focus seemingly being given to the realisation that Van Dijk was offside and could therefore not have been awarded a penalty.

It was an incredibly poor challenge from Pickford, and Henderson confessed to BT Sport that the Everton goalkeeper asked him to apologise to Van Dijk on his behalf.

“To be fair, Jordan came up and apologised to me after the game and [told me] to tell Virgil," Henderson revealed. “It mustn’t be great."

Henderson saw a late winner chalked off for offside | Pool/Getty Images

Van Dijk has been sent for scans to determine the severity of the injury, but despite the lack of information just yet, beIN Sports felt confident enough to suggest that he may have injured his ACL and could be facing seven or eight months on the sidelines.

“I don’t know [how serious it is], I don’t know, but it is not good," manager Jürgen Klopp added after the game (via the club's official website).

“Virgil played for us I don’t know how many games in a row. He plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything, but he couldn’t play on. That’s not good.”

Thiago also picked up an injury | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool are also investigating the severity of an injury suffered by midfielder Thiago, who was on the receiving end of a dangerous tackle from Richarlison which saw the Brazilian dismissed from the field late on.

“When I left the pitch, Thiago told me in the red card situation with Richarlison he thinks he got injured," Klopp revealed. "We will see if it’s true or not, but if he felt like this then we need to have a look.”

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!