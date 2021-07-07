Jordan Pickford 'gets the rave on' during homecoming party after Euro 2020

You've probably spent the past 18 months dreaming about that moment you finally get to strut into a nightclub or party again.

That precise moment when the music hits you and you're greeted by your friends has been in planning for almost a year and a half, and Jordan Pickford has just set the bar for such an entrance.

Jordan Pickford performed brilliantly at Euro 2020 | Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

The England goalkeeper was thrown a homecoming party by his friends and family recently to celebrate his superb Euro 2020 campaign, with Pickford walking away with the Golden Glove having only conceded twice in seven outings.

The Sunderland-born shot-stopper strolled into the event donned from head-to-toe in Gucci clothing, with Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' chosen as his walk-in music - don't even try and tell us you've planned a better entrance than that.

Footballing talents aside, Pickford is renowned for his love of rave, with the wording 'Get The Rave On' regularly printed on his boots.

So it'll probably come as no surprise to hear things soon took a dramatic turn at his pleasant homecoming event, with Sport Bible reporting it wasn't long before Pickford was filmed shirtless on his mate's shoulders dancing to Cher's 'Believe'.

Say what you want about the lad, in an age where footballers are obsessed with pretending to be cool, listening to Drake and Kendrick Lamar, we love that he still embraces his love of 90s pop.

The videos of Pickford 'enjoying the festivities' soon circulated the internet, and while some will moan and say 'why's he celebrating finishing second?', we say good on you, after the tournament Pickford had he deserves to celebrate.

?Everton’s number 1! Get the rave on mate @JPickford1 ? pic.twitter.com/gy0QYcEdTY — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) July 15, 2021

Of course, after such a massive international tournament we can expect to see loads of videos of players finally letting their hair down after a draining summer.

While Pickford was clearly relishing the attention and the, erm, refreshments on offer, one man who didn't seem to enjoy his Euro 2020 party so much was Italy star Federico Chiesa.

Videos have emerged of the youngster in the middle of a nightclub looking, shall we say, a little worse for wear.