Jordan Pickford Insists Everton Players Are Behind Under Fire Boss Marco Silva

Jordan Pickford has said that ​the Everton squad are backing manager Marco Silva to turn their fortunes around after suffering another defeat.

A loss at home to ​Norwich last weekend set in motion strong rumours that Silva could be sacked, but the former ​Watford boss held on to oversee the ​2-1 defeat to ​Leicester on Sunday.

Silva insisted in his prematch press conference that he has the backing of the board, but the loss at the King Power Stadium has only ramped up the pressure on him.

But goalkeeper Pickford was keen to point out that despite the team's poor form, Silva has not lost the dressing room.

“The only way forward is by sticking together,” Pickford said, as quoted by the ​Guardian. “We have good strength in depth and a lot of talent at this club and there’s plenty of fighting spirit in the dressing room. The manager has been great with us and we are behind him 100%.





“A few bad performances shouldn’t put a manager under pressure but that’s the industry we are in. I don’t want to see the manager sacked. I was here when Ronald Koeman lost his job and it was horrible, not nice to see at all.

“We players have to take our own share of the responsibility and try to put in a good performance. We just have to keep going and hope the negative results will bring the best out of us. We might be in a sticky patch but the squad is still together.”

Despite another summer of spending, the Toffees sit 17th in the league table following a disappointing start to the season which has seen them lose to all three newly promoted sides.

Things will not get any easier for them this week though, as they face unbeaten table toppers ​Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, before hosting Frank Lampard's resurgent ​Chelsea side on Saturday.