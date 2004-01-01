Jordan Pickford ruled out for several weeks with thigh injury

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to miss the September internationals with a thigh injury sustained in Everton's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

Pickford put in a top display to earn the Toffees a credible point at home to their biggest rivals, producing a series of stunning saves to keep the score level.

But Everton will have to get by without their charismatic stopper after being ruled out for up to a month with a thigh problem, with Asmir Begovic set to step in.

He is now expected to miss Premier League matches with Arsenal and West Ham, while he will also have to watch from home as England take on Italy and Germany in the Nations League.

While Pickford's form and place in the Three Lions starting XI was questioned in the lead up to Euro 2020 last year, his performances since have seen him cement his spot as England's number one.

Aaron Ramsdale was tipped to succeed him between the sticks after a fast start to his life at Arsenal, but his performances have dipped in the last few months.

Dean Henderson could return to the England fold now that he is playing regularly with Nottingham Forest - he's already saved penalties from Declan Rice and Harry Kane this season.