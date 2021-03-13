Jordan Pickford set to miss Everton & England games with injury

Jordan Pickford is set to miss England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with an abdominal injury.

The Everton stopper remains the Three Lions number one despite enduring some patchy form over the past few seasons.

However, as reported by Paul Joyce, the knock will see him miss out on England's games against San Marino, Albania and Poland at the end of the month. Pickford will also be unavailable for Everton's FA Cup quarter final tie against Manchester City.

He picked up the injury during his side's recent 2-1 defeat to Burnley and worryingly for the Toffees, regular backup Robin Olsen is currently sidelined himself. Therefore, the vastly inexperienced Joao Virginia - who replaced Pickford in goal against the Clarets - is set to be handed his first ever senior start on Saturday.

At international level, the Everton man is likely to be replaced by either Nick Pope or Dean Henderson. Both candidates have been enjoying solid seasons. Henderson recently took up the gloves at Manchester United, after David de Gea was afforded personal leave to return to Spain following the birth of his first child, and has been faring well.

Pickford vs Pope ?



Pope, meanwhile, is averaging the third best save percentage in the Premier League this season. His post shot xG minus goals allowed - widely considered one of the most reliable indicators of goalkeeper performance - is also bettered by just two players. Pickford's, on the other hand, is the eighth worst in the division out of 39.

It is not yet clear whether the Everton stopper will be back for his club side's next league game, which is against Crystal Palace on 5 April. The Toffees will be hoping he returns as they prepare for a dramatic ending to the season. They are currently five points outside the Champions League spots with 10 games left.