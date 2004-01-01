Jordan Pickford signs new Everton contract

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed his new long-term contract at Goodison Park.

90min confirmed earlier this week progress had been made in talks with the England starter, whose situation was being tracked by a number of sides considering moves for a new goalkeeper in the summer, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Pickford, who has been impressed with new Everton manager Sean Dyche, has instead opted to commit his future to the Toffees until the summer of 2027.

“It’s massive to sign this new contract at such a special club for me," the goalkeeper told club media. "The support I’ve had from everyone at the club since I joined as a 22-year-old has been so important to my family and me. I’m happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton.

“Everton is a massive club. The past few seasons have not been what we wanted but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table. It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club. The fans, the staff and my teammates have been great with me from the moment I joined and I want to be great for them.

“I just want to keep working hard and performing for Everton. We know we are in a tough place at the moment in the league but I’m eager to help the team improve this season and then aim for success in the future, which will include playing in our new stadium.

“This contract will take me to more than 10 years at Everton and I want to build a legacy here to put myself up there with the likes of Neville Southall to be one of the best keepers to have played for Everton.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell added: “Jordan is one of the best goalkeepers in world football, so it is a significant boost for us to have a player of his quality and talent commit his long-term future to the club.

“He has proven to be a first-rate player for Everton and England over many years and his attitude, focus and leadership continues to be exemplary.

“Since signing him in 2017, our Chairman has built a strong relationship with Jordan and his representatives, and this played a big and important part in us getting this new contract agreed. I’m sure that every Evertonian will be delighted to hear this news and excited to know that Jordan remains an integral part of our plan to move Everton forward.”