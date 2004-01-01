Jordan Pickford suffers thigh injury due to 'powerful kicking'

Jordan Pickford has been ruled out until after the international break due to an injury caused by his own kicking.

The goalkeeper sustained a thigh injury during Everton's 0-0 draw with Liverpool last weekend, with club doctors fearing that the injury is actually rather bizarrely self-inflicted.

Pickford kept a clean sheet and continued to show off magnificent form during the stalemate, but is now set to miss out on any football that does get played until after the break.

Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, all English football was suspended this weekend and looks likely to be suspended again next weekend, meaning most English sides will play no football before the international break in two weeks' time.

For Pickford, it means he's likely to miss out on the last England camp before the World Cup kicks off in November and forces him out of action during a bright spell.

Club doctors are concerned that the thigh injury was sustained as a result of the 28-year-old's powerful kicking abilities, though, according to The Sun.

The England international has developed a reputation for his impressive distribution, notably over a long range with the power he can put behind his goal kicks.

He's already grabbed an assist this season against Nottingham Forest and has been preferred by Gareth Southgate ahead of other goalkeepers for his strong distribution.

The injury comes at a frustrating time for everyone involved, though, and seems to have occurred in unusual circumstances.

England are set to play Italy and Germany at the end of September, and with Pickford missing out, there is a big opportunity for another goalkeeper to stake their claim. Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale have all impressed so far this season.