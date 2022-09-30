Jordan Pickford wins September Castrol Save of the Month award

Jordan Pickford has won the Castrol Save of the Month award for September for a sublime save in Everton's draw with Liverpool.

The England international was nominated for two different saves in the Merseyside derby, a finger-tip stop to deny Mohamed Salah and an acrobatic denial of Darwin Nunez, with the latter deservedly earning the Castrol Save of the Month award.

Pickford has been in exceptional form for Everton during the 2022/23 season thus far and, thanks to this, the Toffees currently have the joint-second best defensive record in the Premier League.

An incredible save in a massively important fixture, Jordan Pickford won the @castrol Save of the Month for September thanks to this top effort! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9GhJoDkG9b — 90min (@90min_Football) September 30, 2022

"I'm happy to win the award, playing a part in a big fixture for Everton," Pickford said when accepting the Castrol Save of the Month award. "For me personally, it's another good little trophy in the house.

"The save itself, it was a through ball, I was out of position. To tip it onto the bar was good, but I think my movement before that as a goalkeeper to readjust and get back into position to be able to make the save was the main key to the save.

"[It was a] big moment in the game, at half-time you don't want to be going in 1-0 down, we want to keep that momentum at 0-0, which we did.

"For me, as a goalkeeper, just make saves as much as you can in every game. Keep making the saves, but we know how much it means to the city, for Everton fans, so to make saves like that in a Merseyside derby is always going to be big but, as a goalkeeper, I just want to be making saves constantly in each game I play."

Pickford is the second ever winner of the Castrol Save of the Month award, topping a shortlist of six exceptional saves.