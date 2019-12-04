Jurgen Klopp Explains What Has 'Obviously Changed' at Everton Ahead of the Merseyside Derby

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has explained why the club can't learn any lessons from last month's Merseyside derby, ahead of Everton's trip to Anfield in the FA Cup this weekend.





The Reds picked up a 5-2 win over their local rivals in what proved to be Marco Silva's last game in charge of Everton, with goals coming from Divock Origi (two), Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané and Georginio Wijnaldum.





It was the 20th time in a row that Liverpool haven't lost a Merseyside derby, but Klopp has warned that they'll be facing a completely different Everton side this time around following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

" What will be different? The mood, we haven't seen the video [of the last meeting] yet," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo . "What is obvious is that one team was in a sensational mood with momentum on our side and the other team, not.





" That is what has obviously changed. Everton had these three or four weeks, I don't know exactly how long, when there were question marks over Marco Silva. That is never a good situation.





"And then they met us on that night when we were on our toes, 100 per cent focused, in a really good shape and in a good moment. It was always like this, but it was one game.

" We can go to Goodison Park and it is a completely different game. They are 100 per cent in a different situation to a few weeks ago. We know that, so we don't compare the last game, we just try to find a solution for this game."

Everton boss Ancelotti has already visited Anfield once this season - he picked up a 1-1 draw with Napoli during the Champions League group stages - but the Toffees are coming into their FA Cup third-round clash as underdogs.





In matches at Anfield specifically, Liverpool haven't lost against Everton in any competition since 1999.

