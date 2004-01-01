Jurgen Klopp reveals why he doesn't like the Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he does not like the Merseyside derby fixtures as they are too physical, with his Liverpool side set to face Everton in midweek.

The Reds put on another excellent display on Saturday as they cruised past Southampton 4-0, with Diogo Jota striking twice alongside goals from Thiago and Virgil van Dijk.

They are now only a point behind Chelsea, who have a game in hand to play against Manchester United on Sunday, with a trip to Goodison Park to come on Wednesday.

Liverpool lost Van Dijk to a long term injury when they visited Everton last season while Thiago also took a nasty whack, and Klopp has admitted the derby is not one of his favourite matches to watch.

"It's always a completely different game, so I really very often don't like the intensity of the game, it's too much for me," he said.

"I like physical football, I have no problem with that, we play that, other teams play that, but in that game very often people put too much in. I can't say it's my favourite game of the year to be honest, because of that.

"But we have the chance to watch Everton tomorrow, we will prepare for the game and will try to make a normal but good football game."

Everton have been disappointing so far this season, sitting 12th in the Premier League table. They haven't won a match since September, with manager Rafa Benitez under pressure to turn performances around.

The Toffees won at Anfield last season but haven't beaten Liverpool at Goodison Park since 2010, when Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored in a 2-0 victory.

