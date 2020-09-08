Juventus in Talks With Everton Over Moise Kean Return

Juventus have reportedly stepped up their bid bring Moise Kean back to the club, less than a year after selling the highly-rated 20-year-old to Everton.

Kean joined Everton for a fee close to £30m last summer, but while some questioned Juve's decision to let go of one of their most promising youngsters, it has seemed at times like the Toffees have been left with egg on their face over the deal.

The Italy striker has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park, and managed just eight starts in all competitions last season. There have been hints at his ability - he netted on the final day of 2019/20 and scored in the second round of this season's EFL Cup - but Carlo Ancelotti is yet to be convinced he can be a regular starter.

His reputation in his homeland, however, remains sky high. There are huge hopes for him in the Italy set-up; he played in both Nations League matches earlier this month, despite his club form leaving much to be desired.

It seems Roberto Mancini's faith is reflected in Turin, as Goal report that Juve feel they made a mistake in letting him go a year ago, and want to bring him back before the transfer window closes in October.

They want to 'rescue' the young forward by bringing him in on an initial loan deal, but there is some way to go before a deal can be reached with Everton. They want either a permanent purchase or an obligation to buy that will see them recoup the lion's share of their outlay, while Juve favour a loan with no strings attached.

Juve are said to be keen (Kean?) to get the deal done, and may be anxious to conclude a transfer before the situation changes. Everton face West Brom on Saturday and Fleetwood Town four days later, and the latter in particular could see Kean start and take another step towards Ancelotti's good books.

Kean is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton and would likely act as the understudy to Edin Dzeko back in Turin. The Roma striker is close to concluding a €7m deal, and may be signed as an alternative to Luis Suarez, whose move from Barcelona is on the ropes.