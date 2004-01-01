Juventus interested in re-signing Moise Kean from Everton

Juventus are interested in re-signing Moise Kean from Everton as Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to a move away from the club.

Kean left Turin in 2019 but has struggled to settle in the Premier League since. He managed just two goals in 29 appearances during his maiden campaign and spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

While in Paris he averaged a goal every other game in Ligue 1 but since returning to Goodison Park his struggles have continued. He did not start either of the Toffees’ opening two Premier League games and was then sent off an hour into his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Kean’s Everton career could be over soon, though, with Juventus exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Italy. 90min understands that the Old Lady has already made contact with both club and player as they look to get the wheels in motion.

Any deal is likely to be a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The fee mentioned is €25m (£21.4m) which is less than the €30m (£25.7m) Everton paid for him.

Juventus are eager to line up a replacement in the likely event that last season’s top scorer, Ronaldo, departs the club this summer. The forward is pushing for a move away with Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain his only feasible destinations.

The latter are not interested, with his agent Jorge Mendes currently trying to convince City that Ronaldo would make a good signing. 90min understands that the player is willing to take a significant pay cut to facilitate a move but as he currently earns £900,000-per-week in Turin, he would still be the club’s highest earner by some margin.