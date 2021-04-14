Juventus plan summer swoop for wantaway Everton striker Moise Kean

Juventus are reportedly lining up a move for Moise Kean after the Italian international told Everton he wouldn't be returning to the club this summer.

Kean endured a frustrating first season in the Premier League having sealed a move to the Toffees in 2019, though he's since revitalised his career in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Moise Kean looks to be on his way out of Everton | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has bagged 12 goals in his 22 Ligue 1 outings this season and has become an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI since the former Tottenham boss arrived at the club in January.

And with Kean's stock now well and truly on the up, he appears to have sensed his chance to secure a move away from Everton, with Gazetta dello Sport reporting that the youngster has informed Carlo Ancelotti he won't be returning to Goodison Park this summer.

News of Kean's availability has alerted the attention of Juventus - the club he left back in 2019 with his £27.5m move to Merseyside - with Andrea Pirlo eager to bolster his attacking options at the end of the season.

Despite the Old Lady's rumoured interest and Everton's willingness to cut ties with the Italian, the Toffees' asking price of £43.4m means a move to Juventus would almost definitely be off the cards given their current financial woes.

Paulo Dybala's decision on whether to stay at Juventus could be key in their pursuit of Kean | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

However, Ancelotti's apparent admiration for Juventus pairing Adrien Rabiot and Merih Demiral means they could be offered as makeweight in any potential deal and an agreement could yet be reached.

Kean's agent Mino Raiola has maintained an excellent relationship with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, and the so-called 'super-agent' is willing to listen to any proposal the Serie A giants are looking to make.

The future of Paulo Dybala could play a key role in any future developments regarding Kean, with the Juve man said to be resuming contract negotiations with the club at the end of the season before deciding whether to leave the Allianz Stadium.

While the Argentina international only has a little over one year remaining on his current deal, the Old Lady would still command a decent fee for his services if he were to leave and that could free up some spending money as they look to rebuild the squad.