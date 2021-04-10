Kyron Gordon: Things to know about the highly-rated starlet

It may have been a season to forget for Sheffield United, but there could be one nugget of joy to come from the year 2021.

The future is bright at Bramall Lane and supporters will be hopeful that once their relegation from the Premier League is mathematically confirmed, they can begin contemplating an immediate return back to the top flight.

There are a number of bright prospects at the Lane, but none more so than 18-year-old centre-back Kyron Gordon. The youth star has been making plenty of progress in the Blades' Under-23 side, and he has even been training with the first-team in recent months.

But as always, his improvements have caught the attention of some of the Premier League's giants. Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton have all been linked with a move for the teenager, with the Red Devils and Leeds United becoming the latest to take note, according to the Daily Mail.

But what is there to know about the youngster?

1. Making waves at youth level

Manchester United and Leeds have joined Everton and Liverpool in monitoring young Sheffield United centre-back Kyron Gordon. 18 year old Gordon has been named in 3 first team squads this season but is yet to make his debut. [mail]#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/h4QcyiDqdh — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) April 10, 2021

As mentioned, Gordon is catching the eye at youth level. He has come up through the ranks at Sheffield United, and at 18 years of age, is already a steady presence in the Under-23's side.



The defender is incredibly highly thought of by the youth coaches at the club, and their belief has seen him promoted to train and travel with the senior squad.



There is the feeling that it's only a matter of time until he makes his first-team debut, although the Blades may try to keep him hidden, to avoid tempting Premier League sides into making an offer.

2. Playing style

Gordon has learned the Wilder way | Pool/Getty Images

For those who want to know what type of player he is, he's grown up learning the Chris Wilder way. Now, the credit in that particular bank has diminished over the past 12 months, but it counts a great deal for the development of youngsters.



The Blades' youth team play in a similar fashion to that of the senior team, so all of the centre-backs will have learnt how to play out from the back and feel comfortable on the ball.



That ease in possession is crucial in the modern game, so while he is ready-made to step into the Sheffield United defence, he's also set up to thrive at plenty of clubs.

3. Chris Basham's heir

Basham has been key to Sheffield United's style of play | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

It's not been such a successful season for Sheffield United this year, but prior to this nightmare campaign, they had been seen as trailblazers for a bold style of play.



Key to that brilliant adaptation to the Premier League was Chris Basham and his overlapping runs from centre-back into wider areas. It was something rarely seen in the top flight and caught everyone by surprise.



Gordon's displays for the youth team have led to many believing he could take over from Basham in the future, as he boasts some similar traits in possession.

4. Old head on young shoulders

Just listening to interviews with Gordon makes you realise how ready he is for senior football. The teenager's head remains firmly screwed onto his shoulders, and he speaks as a leader of a group and as a mature professional.



The youngster also confessed that it's his dream to play at Bramall Lane at senior level. "The lads love playing here (Bramall Lane)," he said. "We thrive off it.



"We always play better in stadiums, and obviously one day this is where we want to play with the first team, so It's better to get used to it now." Promising words for the Blades, at least.

5. Only one year left on his contract

#mufc are one of four Premier League clubs monitoring Sheffield United centre-back Kyron Gordon (18) [Mail] pic.twitter.com/pa8CitulNT — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 10, 2021

Now this might be worrying news for the Sheffield United faithful. Gordon is young, catching the eye of the biggest teams in England, and is not tied down for the long-term future.



He signed a professional contract with the Blades back in the summer of 2019, which came into effect at the end of his scholarship agreement last year.



The Yorkshire club will be desperate to nail him down to an extended deal before the summer, or they'll risk losing him for cheap in the coming months, or for nothing in later windows.