LAFC sign goalkeeper veteran Eldin Jakupovic from Everton

LAFC have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signing of Eldin Jakupovic from Premier League side Everton.

The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with a club option on 2024.

Jakupovic provides vital depth between the posts for the Black and Gold, with Canada international Maxime Crepeau set to miss the start of the new campaign with a broken leg suffered in November's MLS Cup triumph over the Philadelphia Union.

"It became apparent from our first conversation that Eldin will be a great asset to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers at LAFC," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a club press release.

"He is a goalkeeper with vast experience and tremendous leadership qualities, and we are excited to have him, his wife, and family as part of the club. I would also like to thank his representative Haydn Dodge for his help throughout."

Capped once at senior level for Switzerland, Jakupovic has spent the last decade in England, playing for the likes of Hull City, Leyton Orient, and Leicester City prior to joining Everton - where he served as backup to Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic.

The 38-year-old started his career with Swiss side Grasshoppers and also has experience across Europe in Russia and Greece.