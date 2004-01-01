Leeds 1-1 Everton: Sinisterra strike secures point for hosts

Luis Sinisterra's first goal for Leeds proved enough to earn his side a point against Everton on Tuesday evening.

The in-demand Anthony Gordon put the visitors ahead with their first shot of the game but Leeds took control of the match and Sinisterra's second-half strike was the least Jesse Marsch's side deserved.

It was an ugly start from Everton as Leeds came out fast and aggressive, but to the Toffees' credit, they weathered the storm and got the ultimate reward 17 minutes in.

Alex Iwobi played through Gordon and the youngster flashed his composure to find the back of the net, making the most of a rare defensive slip-up from the hosts.

Rodrigo was an inch away from continuing his red-hot start to the season, narrowly missing out on Jack Harrison's cross and failing to test Jordan Pickford in the Everton net, and the Spaniard wouldn't see much more action as a nasty shoulder injury saw him taken off the pitch on the half-hour mark.

For all their possession, that was about as close as Leeds came in the first half, but their first shot on target came immediately after the break as Brenden Aaronson stung the gloves of Pickford.

Leeds were significantly better after the break and got their deserved reward through Sinisterra ten minutes after the restart. The Colombian weaved his way towards the edge of the box and his low strike wrong-footed Pickford and sent the home crowd wild.

Tempers began to flare as both sides pressed for a go-ahead goal, and Everton thought they had one when Demarai Gray fired home, but VAR spoiled the fun and spotted the forward in an offside position.

Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson both had good chances for Everton, who could argue that they had the better opportunities to win the game, while Leeds had the possession on their side but were left ruing their sloppy end product.