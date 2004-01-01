Leeds vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Leeds United host one of the Premier League's early strugglers Everton on Tuesday evening.

Jesse Marsch's side suffered their first defeat of the season against Brighton last weekend but collected seven points from their opening trio of matches. Everton, by contrast, are one of three Premier League clubs yet to taste victory this term.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between this pair.

Where are Leeds vs Everton playing?

Location: Leeds, England

Leeds, England Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Date: Tuesday 30 August

Tuesday 30 August Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Lee Mason

Lee Mason Referee: Simon Hooper

How to watch Leeds vs Everton in the UK?

Channel : BT Sport 1

: BT Sport 1 Channel: BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport Ultimate Streaming Service: BT Sport

BT Sport Broadcast Time: 19:00 (BST)

How to watch Leeds vs Everton in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Streaming Service: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 15:00

15:00 Broadcast Time PST: 12:00

How to watch Leeds vs Everton in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 15:00

How to watch Leeds vs Everton Highlights?

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

BBC Match of the Day Stream: BT Sport Football YouTube channel

Leeds vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Leeds: 2 Wins

Everton: 2 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Leeds: WDWWL

Everton: LLDWD

Leeds team news

Leeds' medical staff under Marsch have taken a cautious approach to niggling injuries which could become aggravated if players are rushed back. Captain Liam Cooper wasn't risked against Brighton as Leeds continued to be "a little bit safe" according to their coach. Patrick Bamford hasn't been forced into action either while he nurses a groin injury.

However aggressive the treatment of Stuart Dallas' fractured femur may be, the Northern Ireland international isn't set to return until 2023.

Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are expected to feature in training this week but have been ruled out for a return to competitive action as soon as Tuesday.

Leeds predicted lineup vs Everton

Leeds Starting 11: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Bench: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, James, Gelhardt, Fuhr Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

Everton team news

The injuries to Frank Lampard's centre-backs refuse to subside as Mason Holgate has become the latest to limp off the pitch. The 25-year-old replaced Ben Godfrey in Everton's first match of the season after he suffered a fractured fibula. Holgate injured his knee and is set to join Godfrey and Yerry Mina - another casualty from that opening day defeat to Chelsea - on the sidelines.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "slightly ahead of schedule" but is a long-shot to feature against Liverpool this weekend, let alone on Tuesday night. Midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes remain doubts while Andros Townsend isn't expected to reemerge until January.

Everton's latest recruit Neal Maupay is expected to be included in Everton's squad for the visit of Leeds.

Everton predicted lineup vs Leeds

Everton Starting 11: Pickford; Keane, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.

Bench: Begovic, Allan, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills, McNeil.

Leeds vs Everton score prediction

Leeds may have failed to capitalise upon the wave of enthusiasm their performance against Chelsea engendered with an underwhelming defeat to Brighton. But Marsch's side is still bursting with exuberance and energy.

Steven Gerrard admitted that his Aston Villa team targeted the space either side of Everton's back three in a 2-1 win earlier this month. Stripped of Holgate, Everton's rearguard is even less mobile - a concern Lampard flagged himself - which may leave the Toffees vulnerable against a fleet-footed Leeds side.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Everton

Related