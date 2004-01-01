Leeds vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Leeds United host one of the Premier League's early strugglers Everton on Tuesday evening.
Jesse Marsch's side suffered their first defeat of the season against Brighton last weekend but collected seven points from their opening trio of matches. Everton, by contrast, are one of three Premier League clubs yet to taste victory this term.
Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between this pair.
Where are Leeds vs Everton playing?
- Location: Leeds, England
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Date: Tuesday 30 August
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST
- VAR: Lee Mason
- Referee: Simon Hooper
How to watch Leeds vs Everton in the UK?
- Channel: BT Sport 1
- Channel: BT Sport Ultimate
- Streaming Service: BT Sport
- Broadcast Time: 19:00 (BST)
How to watch Leeds vs Everton in The United States?
- Channel: NBC Universo
- Streaming Service: NBC Sports
- Streaming Service: Peacock Premium
- Broadcast Time EST: 15:00
- Broadcast Time PST: 12:00
How to watch Leeds vs Everton in Canada?
- Streaming Service: fuboTV
- Broadcast Time (EST): 15:00
How to watch Leeds vs Everton Highlights?
- Channel: BBC Match of the Day
- Stream: BT Sport Football YouTube channel
Leeds vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Leeds: 2 Wins
Everton: 2 Wins
Draws: 1
Current Form (Last Five Games)
Leeds: WDWWL
Everton: LLDWD
Leeds team news
Leeds' medical staff under Marsch have taken a cautious approach to niggling injuries which could become aggravated if players are rushed back. Captain Liam Cooper wasn't risked against Brighton as Leeds continued to be "a little bit safe" according to their coach. Patrick Bamford hasn't been forced into action either while he nurses a groin injury.
However aggressive the treatment of Stuart Dallas' fractured femur may be, the Northern Ireland international isn't set to return until 2023.
Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are expected to feature in training this week but have been ruled out for a return to competitive action as soon as Tuesday.
Leeds predicted lineup vs Everton
Leeds Starting 11: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo.
Bench: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, James, Gelhardt, Fuhr Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.
Everton team news
The injuries to Frank Lampard's centre-backs refuse to subside as Mason Holgate has become the latest to limp off the pitch. The 25-year-old replaced Ben Godfrey in Everton's first match of the season after he suffered a fractured fibula. Holgate injured his knee and is set to join Godfrey and Yerry Mina - another casualty from that opening day defeat to Chelsea - on the sidelines.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "slightly ahead of schedule" but is a long-shot to feature against Liverpool this weekend, let alone on Tuesday night. Midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes remain doubts while Andros Townsend isn't expected to reemerge until January.
Everton's latest recruit Neal Maupay is expected to be included in Everton's squad for the visit of Leeds.
Everton predicted lineup vs Leeds
Everton Starting 11: Pickford; Keane, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.
Bench: Begovic, Allan, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills, McNeil.
Leeds vs Everton score prediction
Leeds may have failed to capitalise upon the wave of enthusiasm their performance against Chelsea engendered with an underwhelming defeat to Brighton. But Marsch's side is still bursting with exuberance and energy.
Steven Gerrard admitted that his Aston Villa team targeted the space either side of Everton's back three in a 2-1 win earlier this month. Stripped of Holgate, Everton's rearguard is even less mobile - a concern Lampard flagged himself - which may leave the Toffees vulnerable against a fleet-footed Leeds side.
Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Everton
