Exclusive - Leicester are prepared to let out of favour winger Demarai Gray leave the club in January and have eyes on Celtic winger Ryan Christie or Reading talent Michael Olise as potential replacements to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ options in wide areas.

Having joined Leicester in January 2016, Gray is among the final seven survivors of the Foxes’ 2015/16 Premier League title winning side. But he is out of contract in June and his only action in 2020/21 has been in the Carabao Cup or with the Under-23 squad in Premier League 2.

Gray was a Premier League champion in 2016 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

January is the last chance for Leicester to command even a nominal fee for the 24-year-old before he is released as a free agent at the end of the season.

Despite his lack of action, 90min has learned that Tottenham are one of the Premier League clubs interested in Gray, as well as Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

There are also clubs abroad keeping an eye on him and overseas moves have become more common for British players in recent years.

Leicester have been underwhelmed by summer loan signing Cengiz Under, who has failed to command a regular place in the Premier League and has just one goal to his name, and are looking at other wingers to bring in as Gray prepares to depart.

Cengiz Under has underwhelmed since joining on loan | Michael Regan/Getty Images

90min understands that Celtic’s Christie is player that Leicester and Rodgers like a lot – the Leicester boss actually worked with the Scotland international him during his time in charge at Parkhead.

25-year-old Christie has made an impact since returning from a two-year loan at Aberdeen in 2018 and is now considering his options as interest grows from clubs in England.

Christie is only under contract with Celtic until 2022 and has not shown a willingness to sign an extension. He knows that there is interest south of the border. But while Leicester are especially keen, Leeds, Newcastle and Southampton are also watching closely.

Leicester and others want Ryan Christie | Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The other winger Leicester particularly admire is Olise at Reading. The 19-year-old Frenchman emerged from the Royals’ academy ranks and broke into the first-team in February of last season. He featured in all 19 of Reading’s league fixtures in 2020/21, starting 14 of them.

Leicester would like to strike a deal in January, but Reading are believed to looking for a price in excess of £30m to part company with Olise and that could make things difficult.

