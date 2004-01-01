Leicester Lead Man City, Wolves, Everton & European Trio in Pursuit of Celtic Defender Kristoffer Aj

Exclusive - Leicester City are leading a number of Premier League and European clubs tracking Celtic and Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer, who previously played under current Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.





Ajer only recently turned 22 and is part of an emerging generation of exciting Norwegian talent that also includes Erling Braut Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge.





Norway v Spain -EURO Qualifier

90min has been informed by a source that the promising centre-back has captured the attention of several Premier League teams – Manchester City, Wolves and Everton – as well as the likes of Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund further afield.





90min also previously reported in October that Manchester United were keeping a watchful eye on Ajer’s development as part of their revamped widespread scouting initiative.





However, it is Leicester who are in pole position to sign the defender. The Foxes were initially looking to strike a deal in this season’s January transfer window, but no agreement was reached in the tight timeframe.





Despite missing out, 90min understands that Rodgers remains intent on reuniting with Ajer, having played a particularly key role in the youngster’s development by overseeing his transition in Scotland from holding midfielder to central defender.





Celtic v St Mirren - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Ajer is aware that he will not be short of options in leaving Celtic, but Leicester and Rodgers hope they will be able to attract him to the King Power Stadium. What’s more, the Foxes look likely to have Champions League football to offer next season as an additional incentive.





Leicester’s interest in Ajer is not dependent on others and they will still seek to sign the player whether or not anyone attempts to poach the impressive Caglar Soyuncu.





In other Leicester news, 90min understands that the club is ‘confident’ of agreeing a new contract with attacking midfielder James Maddison. Manchester United had been most heavily linked but are expected to focus their attention on trying to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in that position instead.





