Leicester vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Leicester City host relegation-scrapping Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

While the Foxes will still have their limp defeat in the Europa League Conference semi-final lingering from Thursday, Everton's battle against the drop was boosted by a surprise 1-0 victory at home to Chelsea last weekend.

How to watch Leicester vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 8 April, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? King Power Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Not televised in the UK, USA Network (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Lee Mason

Leicester team news

Brendan Rodgers will be without the defensive ballast Wilfred Ndidi provides in midfield for the remainder of the season as the 25-year-old recovers from surgery on a knee injury.

Ryan Bertrand also went under the knife back in February but isn't expected to play a significant role before the summer hiatus.

Everton team news

Both Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) have succumbed to injuries that may well have curtailed their involvement for the rest of the season. Ben Godfrey has also been struggling with a thigh problem which makes his inclusion this weekend highly unlikely.

Donny van de Beek hasn't made an appearance for his loan club since the middle of March while dealing with a spate of minor concerns. The Dutch international's latest groin injury leaves his availability in doubt - much like the fitness of fellow midfielder Andre Gomes, who has missed the last two games with what Frank Lampard described as 'a small problem'.

Everton's game-winner against Chelsea, Richarlison, went down with cramp but is expected to feature - unless he faces any punishment for tossing a flare into the Goodison Park crowd last weekend.

Leicester vs Everton score prediction

Leicester, much like most teams that have the luxury of hosting Everton, go into the game as favourites. However, Lampard's Toffees upset larger odds last weekend with a win over third-placed Chelsea - though that, of course, was at Goodison Park.

With the stench of what-could-have-been wafting around the King Power this weekend, Everton may be able to break their losing streak on the road without quite earning all three precious points.

Prediction: Leicester 0-0 Everton