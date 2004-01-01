Leicester vs Norwich: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Leicester will be looking to put a tough spell behind them this week when they face Norwich in the closing stages of the Premier League season.

The Foxes started May with defeat to Tottenham, before falling short against Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and then losing to Everton in their last outing. Overall, they have failed to win any of their last seven games in all competitions.

Norwich, meanwhile, have known their fate has been sealed for some time. The Canaries will be spending next season back in the Championship and have lost their last four Premier League games, including a heavy home defeat by West Ham at the weekend.

How to watch Leicester vs Norwich on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 11 May, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? King Power Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Special* (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Referee? Simon Hooper

VAR? Michael Salisbury



*studio updates only

Leicester team news

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that James Maddison will be fine to be involved after suffering a minor injury against Everton, but James Justin is less likely to play after dislocating his shoulder.

Ricardo Pereira is in danger of missing the remainder of the season, with Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi already sidelined until 2022/23.

Norwich team news

Christoph Zimmermann and Mathias Normann remain out but could yet feature before the end of the season. All of Norwich's confirmed absentees - Josh Sargent, Kenny McLean, Ozan Kabak, Adam Idah and Andrew Obamidele - have already played their last football of the campaign.

Brandon Williams has had an unsavoury run-in with fans which could affect his place.

Leicester vs Norwich score prediction

Even though Leicester haven't won any of their last five Premier League games stretching back to early April, they come into this game in better form than Norwich.

The Canaries have only taken four points from the last 36 available to them, which highlights exactly why they were relegated with a number of games still to play.

Leicester should take confidence from that and should have the quality needed to get a result.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Norwich

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!