Leon Bailey 'Keen' on Premier League Move Amid Reduced Asking Price Rumours

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is 'keen' to trade the Bundesliga for the Premier League, with a new report claiming he could be available for a reduced price between £20m and £30m.





The Jamaica international has three years left on his Leverkusen deal, but he has previously been linked with a move to England.





Teammate Kai Havertz is expected to move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea leading the charge to sign the talented young German. He could be followed out of the Leverkusen exit door by Bailey, as Sky Sports report that he is looking to engineer a move of his own.





Bailey is said to 'want' to play in England, and he's understood to be working with Colossal Sports Management - who represent Raheem Sterling - in order to drum up interest over a possible move.





In previous months, Leverkusen have been quoted as wanting up to £60m for Bailey, but because of the financial constraints placed on the transfer market - owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic - that figure could now be slashed in half.





That could make a move for the 22-year-old more viable for potential suitors, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton named as potential destinations. All four clubs are expected to have scouts in attendance when Bayer take on Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final this weekend.





Manchester United's supposed interest has been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks now, with the Red Devils reportedly considering a £40m bid. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola - just days later - was said to have been 'in contact' with Bailey over moving to the blue half of Manchester.





To date, Bailey has scored 19 Bundesliga goals for Leverkusen since arriving from Genk for £12.5m in January 2017. However, it's his blistering pace, creativity and confidence in cutting in from the right wing that appeals to clubs the most, rather than his prowess in front of goal.





He could provide valuable cover for a number of 'top six' Premier League sides, but his relative inexperience at the highest level may count against him if it's regular starts that he seeks.



