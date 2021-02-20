Liverpool 0-2 Everton: Player ratings as Toffees clinch famous victory over Reds at Anfield

Everton clinched a shock 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, sinking the Reds to another disappointing defeat in their troublesome title defence.

The Toffees broke the deadlock in style after only two minutes, when Richarlison latched onto a beautifully weighted James Rodriguez through ball, and the Brazilian rifled a low drive beyond Alisson to stun the hosts.

Liverpool had chances to pull level, with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold drawing fine saves from Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford. The Reds dominated possession in the second half but struggled to carve out clear openings.

Pickford then produced a superb stop to deny Mohamed Salah from close range, as the Reds began to turn the screw. But Everton clinched the victory when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down by Alexander-Arnold, and Gylfi Sigurdsson cooly rolled home the spot-kick to clinch all three points and a famous victory for the Toffees.

Let's check out the player ratings from a huge afternoon on Merseyside.

Liverpool player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

A miserable afternoon for the captain | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (GK) - 6/10 - Left with no chance in stopping Richarlison's early strike. Did well to palm Coleman's header away from goal. No stopping the penalty.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Flashed a powerful drive just over the crossbar as he looked to affect the play in Everton's half. Tripped Calvert-Lewin when clean through on goal to concede the killer penalty.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - 4/10 - Caught napping by Rodriguez's ball in behind the defence to allow Richarlison to score.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - 5/10 - Lashed a volley in anger towards goal, forcing a brilliant save from Pickford. Picked up a muscle injury and had to be substituted on the half-hour mark. They just can't catch a break.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Constantly barked instructions to gee up his teammates in a tough afternoon. Couldn't make a difference in either half of the pitch.

2. Midfielders

Midfield battles galore | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - 5/10 - A fairly anonymous first half from the youngster, who struggled to make an impact in such a high-stakes clash. Substituted after an hour.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Far from his best and looked relatively off the pace, often arriving second to the loose balls and battles in the centre of the pitch.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 5/10 - Kept the ball and played simple passes, but didn't take the risks which Liverpool had paid the big money for. Subdued, and far from his dazzling best.

3. Forwards

No way through | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - A bit of a passenger throughout the game. All too willing to go to ground in situations when he could easily have stayed on his feet. Should have scored when clean through on goal, but fired straight at Pickford.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 6/10 - Had an early chance but saw his strike blocked on its way to goal. Did little else to harm the Toffees.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - Buzzed around, using his physicality to unsettle Everton's backline. Tested Pickford with a header at the start of the second half.

4. Substitutes

The backup backup backup | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - 6/10



Xherdan Shaqiri (CM) - 6/10



DIvock Origi (ST) - 5/10

Everton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pickford heroics | PHIL NOBLE/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 8/10 - Produced a stunning save on the stretch to tip Henderson's volley wide of goal. Got a touch to Alexander-Arnold's powerful drive too. Did brilliantly to smother Salah's effort from inside the six-yard box.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 7/10 - Lost Mane a couple of times when contesting in aerial duels, but didn't throw in the towel against such a strong rival. Defended on the front foot and marked his man aggressively.



Michael Keane (CB) - 8/10 - Threw his body on the line to block an early Firmino shot. Dealt with the Brazilian's movement well and repelled everything that came his way. Produced a match-winning last-ditch tackle to deny Mane from pulling the trigger.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 8/10 - Delivered a solid display, keeping a stern eye on Salah's movement and attempts to wriggle free in the box. Didn't dive into tackles and defended sensibly.

6. Midfielders

Coleman was solid on the right flank | Pool/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - 7/10 - Threw himself at a wicked cross to plant a diving header towards goal, but Alisson got a strong hand on it to turn the bullet away. Relentless in tracking back and doing his defensive duties.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - 7/10 - Lost possession under pressure from Liverpool's midfield a couple of times, but away with it. Recovered to impress and frustrate his opponents, limiting their creativity.



Tom Davies (CM) - 8/10 - Bit into a few strong tackles, setting out his stall from the off. Dominated the midfield battle and refused to give the Reds a moment of peace on the ball.



Andre Gomes (CM) - 7/10 - Able to get Everton moving and offered a calm head in possession. Did a bit of a job on Jones. Subbed before risking a possible red card following a booking.



Lucas Digne (LWB) - 8/10 - Never an easy afternoon when facing Salah, but Digne kept the Egyptian extremely quiet in the first half. Bombed forward when allowed, too, looking to whip some dangerous crosses into his forwards.

7. Forwards

Richarlison celebrating his goal | Pool/Getty Images

James Rodriguez (ST) - 7/10 - A glorious pass to release Richarlison for the opener. Such class and precise timing. Put in a shift and was subbed on the hour mark.



Richarlison (ST) - 8/10 - Ice cold finish in front of goal to break the deadlock. Ruthlessness at its best. Ran Liverpool ragged with his bursting movements in behind.

8. Substitutes

The subs | Pool/Getty Images

Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - 7/10



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - 7/10



Alex Iwobi (CM) - 6/10