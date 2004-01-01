Liverpool and Everton charged by FA for Merseyside derby incident

Both Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the FA for a 'mass confrontation' between players during the Merseyside derby.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the game when, after Andrew Robertson and Jordan Pickford clashed, a swarm of both Liverpool and Everton partook in a pushing match near the touchline, with substitutes Andre Onana and Konstantinos Tsimikas being the main culprits.

In a statement released by the FA, the association stated the following charge: "Liverpool and Everton have been charged following a mass confrontation during the 86th minute of their Premier League match on Monday 13th February. It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

"Everton and Liverpool have until Monday 20th February to provide a response to the charges."

The Reds would go on to win the heated Merseyside derby thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and new signing Cody Gakpo.

The win was Liverpool's first Premier League win of 2023, with Jurgen Klopp's side enduring defeats to the likes of Brentford and Wolves so far this year.

Everton, on the other hand, now sit third bottom in the Premier League table having won just four matches all season.