Liverpool Confirm Virgil van Dijk Will Have Surgery on Torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament

Liverpool have confirmed Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the serious knee injury he sustained during the Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

The Dutch defender was on the end of a reckless knee-high tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who incredibly did not receive any punishment for the challenge.

Reports after the game claimed Van Dijk had suffered ligament damage and this has now been confirmed by Liverpool.

Van Dijk played a key role in the Reds' title win | Pool/Getty Images

"Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton," an official statement read.

"The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park.

"Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed. No specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

"Following surgery, Van Dijk will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible."

According to The Telegraph, Van Dijk has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Although the Reds have not put date on his return, it is unlikely that the colossal defender will feature for the rest of the season.

Liverpool were left fuming by the tackle that injured Van Dijk, with the club even set to launch an appeal to the Premier League to review the VAR decisions in the match, including a disallowed last-minute winner from captain Jordan Henderson.