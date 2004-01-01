Liverpool & Everton each fined over Merseyside derby incident

Liverpool and Everton have each been issued with FA fines over a mass confrontation that occurred during the Merseyside derby at Anfield earlier this month.

Liverpool won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, but the derby boiled over in the closing stages when Andrew Robertson initially clashed. There was then pushing and shoving near the touchline, with Amadou Onana and Kostas Tsimikas heavily involved.

Both clubs had been given until Monday of this week to respond to the initial charge alleging that they each ‘failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour’.

On Wednesday, the FA confirmed that both clubs had accepted the charge. As a result, Everton have been fined £40,000 and Liverpool a sum of £25,000.

It is a double blow for Liverpool, coming the day after being thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid at Anfield to leave their Champions League hopes for this season in tatters.

Since losing the derby, Everton have at least beaten Leeds in a huge ‘six-pointer’ near the bottom of the Premier League but firmly remain in a relegation battle only one point above the drop zone.

