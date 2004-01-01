Free-scoring Liverpool will make the trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men have netted ten goals without reply in their last three outings in all competitions as they sit just two points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds will be keen to make amends for their derby defeat to Everton at Anfield last season, which brought their 11-year unbeaten run in the Merseyside Derby to an end.

Here's how Klopp could line his side up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - Recovered from his dismal showing in defeat to West Ham last month to keep three clean sheets on the spin.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - His creative output from full back continues to defy belief.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Has settled into life at Liverpool in recent weeks after a shaky start to the campaign.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Suffered a season-ending injury on his last trip to Goodison Park.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Played like a man possessed against Southampton after there were a few cries for Kostas Tsimikas to keep his place.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian's grit and anticipation in midfield will help Liverpool sustain pressure on the Everton backline.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - His experience of the Merseyside Derby will be vital in midfield.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Two goals in as many games, the Spain international is in impressive form at Anfield.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - It's easy to forget how remarkable the Egyptian's goal-scoring exploits were at the start of the season after his run came to an end recently.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Another brace against Southampton at the weekend, the Portuguese is in formidable form.



Sadio Mane (LW) - His record against Everton is cause for optimism for the Liverpool faithful.