Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Jurgen Klopp must rally his dejected troops once again when Liverpool host an Everton side buoyed by the arrival on Sean Dyche in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

The Reds have again had their squad ravaged by injuries and performances have been poor in recent weeks, most recently being embarrassed by Wolves at Molineux.

The blue half of Merseyside made the dream start to life under former Burnley boss Dyche by shutting out Premier League leaders Arsenal and winning 1-0 courtesy of James Tarkowski's effort.

Here's what you need to know about Monday night's Merseyside derby.

Where are Liverpool vs Everton playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Monday 13 February

Monday 13 February Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 GMT / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST Referee: Simon Hooper

Simon Hooper VAR: John Brooks

Liverpool vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 2 wins

2 wins Everton: 1 win

1 win Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: LLDWL

LLDWL Everton: WLLLL

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

United States

USA Network

fuboTV

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have been hit by a raft of injuries to key players in recent weeks. Klopp is hopeful Diogo Jota can return on Monday night, though Roberto Firmino and Arthur Melo are unlikely to make the squad.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz remain sidelined, while Fabinho missed the loss at Wolves due to illness and could return. Thiago has a hip problem and may not feature.

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Everton team news

Toffees manager Dyche will be desperate to field the same team that beat Arsenal 1-0 with a brilliantly organised performance. However, there are again doubts over Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who picked up a hamstring problem in that victory.

The England striker will have to be assessed before the game and could be replaced in the starting XI by Neal Maupay. James Garner, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are all out, but Michael Keane could return to the squad.

Everton starting XI (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool vs Everton score prediction

Liverpool were shambolic in defence again against Wolves, conceding two poor early goals before being undone on the break in the second half in the 3-0 defeat. Mohamed Salah is now without a goal in five games and Liverpool's faltering attack will now be tasked with breaking down a Dyche defence.

The visitors will be looking for opportunities to hurt Liverpool with crosses into the box, with neither Joel Matip nor Joe Gomez leading in Van Dijk's absence.

Everton may fancy their chances of taking something from Anfield on their journey back across Stanley Park, but the hosts should galvanise themselves enough to partially stop their recent rot.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Everton