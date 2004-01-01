Liverpool vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host Everton in the latest edition of the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Less than one mile separates these clubs geographically but there is a yawning 47-point canyon between the pair in the league table. While second-placed Liverpool can scarcely afford any dropped points in the race for the title, Everton go into the weekend's games hovering just one place and point above the relegation zone.

Here's all you need to know about Sunday's derby.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 25 April, 16:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), Telemundo (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Stuart Attwell

VAR? Darren England

Liverpool team news

Boasting a squad that Pep Guardiola rates as superior to his own at Manchester City, the only doubt for Jurgen Klopp is Roberto Firmino.

However, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota offer ample cover for the Brazilian forward who may still be available despite injuring his foot in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury-plagued campaign took another pitstop in the treatment room after the centre forward pulled up with a quad injury in training. The initial diagnosis sidelines him for as long as two weeks.

The trio of Tom Davies (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) have all been ruled out for what remains of the season.

Liverpool vs Everton score prediction

While Everton's rut-busting victory at Anfield last season will still be fresh in the memory for many Toffees, their current malaise on the road this term offers little hope of an unthinkable repeat.

No side in England's top flight have collected fewer points on the road than Everton's pitiful tally of six from 15 matches. Couple that with Liverpool's unbeaten home record and there's only one logical conclusion that can be drawn.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Everton