Lucas Digne signs long-term contract to extend Everton stay until 2025

Lucas Digne has put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half new deal at Everton, committing his future to the Toffees until 2025.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Barcelona in 2018, and has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of the Everton side currently right in the mix for European qualification.

✍️ | Lucas Digne has signed a new long-term contract, committing his future to #EFC until the end of June 2025! ? — Everton (@Everton) February 24, 2021

“The fans made me feel at home from the beginning, they showed me big love and created a song for me,” Digne told Everton's official club website upon the announcement of his new, long-term deal. “It is something I really appreciate and it is very important for me to keep the stability.

“We have a big project with the Club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years. I want to play in Europe and Everton is the best place to do that. I have seen the progress every year since joining the Club, we are building a strong team.

“When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding. You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them. That is what I do. I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing. It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton.”

Digne was part of the Everton side who won at Anfield for the first time in over two decades | Pool/Getty Images

Following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti in December 2019 and strong recruitment in the summer, Everton have come on leaps and bounds this season. They recorded their first win over rivals Liverpool in over a decade in February, and are five points off the top four with a game in hand

“All the team improved this season because we are stronger than last year,” Digne added. “Offensively and defensively, I worked a lot tactically with the manager.

“I played in different positions – I can adapt and I think I improved a lot this season. He [Ancelotti] won three Champions Leagues, he has this winning mentality. He has the experience. He knows when he can relax the group, when he can push us. He is the perfect coach for us.”