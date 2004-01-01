Lucas Vazquez issues contract ultimatum to Real Madrid

Real Madrid utility man Lucas Vazquez has warned the club that he will not wait much longer for them to meet his demands over a new contract.

The 29-year-old, who is predominantly a winger but has spent more time as a backup right-back recently, will be out of contract in the summer, and talks over a new deal have been dragging on for what feels like an eternity.

Vazquez remains a key part of Zinedine Zidane's side, with 23 of his 26 appearances this season coming as a starter, and according to ABC, he wants a salary increase to reflect his importance to the team.

He wants a 15% increase on his salary, but Real are refusing to come anywhere close to that. Instead, they are pushing for Vazquez to decrease his wage by about ten percent - something they have asked everyone in the squad in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Real don't see a way to agree to Vazquez's demands after the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic have all agreed pay reductions already, so talks over a renewal have hit a wall.

The problem for Vazquez is he turns 30 in July and wants to ensure he picks up one more lucrative contract. He has warned Real that he wants his future sorted out in March, or else he is prepared to walk away from the Santiago Bernabéu after six years of loyal service.

There is expected to be no shortage of suitors for Vazquez if he does hit the free market. The earliest rumours came from Spanish outlet Cuatro, who touted Leeds United as potential leaders in the race for his signature.

However, Vazquez is also being monitored by Everton and AC Milan, both of whom are prepared to offer the Spaniard the kind of money he is looking for.

Interest from Tottenham Hotspur is also expected. Jose Mourinho was heavily linked with a cut-price move for Vazquez as he entered the final year of his contract last summer, and he may well reignite his interest if Vazquez becomes available for free.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2020, Vazquez confessed that he could see himself in the Premier League at some point.

“The dream is to retire at Madrid but in football you don’t know," he confessed. "When I was little, I always watched the Premier League with my brother. It was, it is, very attractive: a nice football to play, one that could fit my characteristics and personality well.”

