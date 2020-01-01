Man City 2-1 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gabriel Jesus Double Seals Win Over Toffees

​Manchester City survived a late Everton fightback to secure a much-needed, but ultimately deserved, 2-1 win in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden thought he'd grabbed his second ever top-flight goal, but his strike was correctly ruled out by VAR after Riyad Mahrez strayed offside during the build-up. City continued to attack the Toffees' goal, creating all the meaningful chances of the half but just coming up short in the final third.

​Everton's resistance was broken shortly after the restart, as Gabriel Jesus cut inside Mason Holgate to bend a curling effort into the far corner despite the best efforts of Jordan Pickford. The Brazilian got in on the act again moments later, finishing low into the near corner after a sweeping move from the hosts.





A mistake from Claudio Bravo at the back saw Everton capitalise with 20 minutes to play, as the Toffees worked the ball well before Theo Walcott found Richarlison at the back post to slam home.

The visitors continued pushing for a late equaliser, but none was forthcoming, and in turn fell to their first loss under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

4 - Man City v Everton is only the fourth Premier League game to see a Brazilian score for both sides (excluding own goals), after Liverpool v Spurs in March 2019, Chelsea v Liverpool in October 2015 and Middlesbrough v Man City in May 2008. Samba. pic.twitter.com/UwOhVhJfoX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2020

MANCHESTER CITY​





Key Talking Point

It was the hosts who created all the chances in the first half, but with so many changes being made to the lineup and formation from their last outing, they lacked the same fluency that is normally on show at the Etihad Stadium.

A stubborn and organised Everton were intent on grinding out a result without providing much threat, so it was a matter of being patient sticking to their task in order to leave with a positive result. It looked like being a frustrating night for Guardiola's side after the first half, but Jesus' fine double settled any nerves and set the ​Citizens on course for a much-needed three points.

From there it looked like being smooth sailing, but City's leaky defence nearly proved costly again, as the Citizens gave the ball away near their own box to hand the Toffees a route back into the game. Jesus should have wrapped it up and earned himself the match ball when his effort cannoned off the post, but City continued to play some slick football in the final third and were deserving of their three points despite some worrying moments.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Bravo (5); Rodri (6), Fernandinho (7), Garcia (7); Cancelo (7), De Bruyne (7), Gundogan (7), Mendy (6); Mahrez (7), Foden (7), Jesus (8)





Substitutes: Silva (7), Sterling (N/A)



Star Man

⚽️ Players to score in 5 successive PL appearances against Everton:

Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Mar 2018 - Jan 2020

Ian Wright (Arsenal), Oct 1992 - Jan 1996

Les Ferdinand (QPR/Newcastle), Apr 1994 - Dec 1995 pic.twitter.com/5TTqZTNCKg — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 1, 2020

When you're putting one of the finest strikers the Premier League has ever seen on the bench, you know you're doing something right. Granted, the festive period requires rotation to keep players fresh and injuries at bay, but Gabriel Jesus time and time again shows that he may be the answer to City's prayers when Sergio Aguero finally calls time on his own City career.

The 22-year-old was in fine form once again on Wednesday night, harrowing the Everton backline and causing Yerry Mina and Holgate all sorts of problems with his intelligent movement. His superbly taken goals oozed confidence, and with age on his side, he looks set to be a permanent fixture for the club for many seasons to come.

Gabriel Jesus is undeniable at this point.



Of all these 22-year old forwards, I'm taking him over Abraham, Rashford, Lautaro, Jović, Richarlison, etc. — Daniel Tiluk (@danieltiluk) January 1, 2020





GABRIEL JESUS 朗 — Joel Sánchez García (@Joelsanchezzz11) January 1, 2020

EVERTON





Key Talking Point

Having not seen their side lose in the league since Marco Silva was sacked, Everton fans are optimistic about the rest of their season. Carlo Ancelotti has overseen two wins from his first two games since being made permanent manager, so when City were next up on the fixture list, it could almost have been perceived as a free hit for the side.

A draw would have been superb result for the club given the way their season had started off, so naturally it was a far more negative approach to proceedings when they took on the champions at the Etihad Stadium.

They offered precious little going forward in the first half, more intent on keeping the ball as much as they could and starving the hosts of meaningful opportunities. You can't keep a Pep Guardiola side at bay for long though, and Gabriel Jesus' double shortly after the restart brought an end to their good work in the first period.

There was a fightback from Ancelotti's side, who've shown significantly more steel since Silva was relieved of his duties, but they were unable to snatch a late winner, in turn condemning the visitors to their first defeat in five ​Premier League matches.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pickford (6); Holgate (6), Mina (6), Coleman (6); Digne (7*), Davies (6), Delph (6), Sigurdsson (6), Sidibe (7); Calvert-Lewin (6), Richarlison (7)





Substitutes: Walcott (7), Kean (6)

Star Man





Up against wave after wave of City attack, Lucas Digne stood firm and offered little space in behind him all evening. The Frenchman is known for his wicked left-foot, but his defensive work rate as a wing-back on Wednesday was impressive.

Provided good cover to Mason Holgate against a lively Mahrez, and also offered some encouraging runs forward in the second half as Everton offered more threat in the final third.

Thank Digne  — Darcie Everton (@DarcieMaceMaass) January 1, 2020

​​

Digne is so clutch. Why are we not looking at him — K⛓️ (@heykwamzz) January 1, 2020

​Looking Ahead

Both sides are in FA Cup action on the weekend, as Manchester City host Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday while Everton face a mouth-watering clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.